The Giants moved on from Brian Daboll and elevated Mike Kafka, and, NFL rumors or not, Joe Schoen is now running a wide search that reportedly stretches past twenty names across the NFL and college ranks.

Kafka will get a fair look after earning league-wide respect and building continuity with Jaxson Dart, but the mandate is broader: align scheme, player development, and late-game poise for the long term.

Here’s the fantasy that keeps popping up in New York, as noticed by the New York Times: Mike Tomlin in blue, and the case is straightforward. The franchise has historically thrived with hard-edged leaders in the Parcells/Coughlin mold.

Tomlin brings 18 straight non-losing seasons, a ring, and a presence that would act as a firewall against the roller coaster that’s defined recent Giants seasons. Pair that with a gifted young quarterback in Dart, and you can see why some call it the “walk-off home run” hire.

Reality check, of course: Tomlin is under contract in Pittsburgh for two more years, and the Rooney family doesn’t churn through coaches. There’s also compensation.

But the organizational kinship between the Maras and Rooneys, and the shared NFL DNA, at least makes a conversation conceivable. If Tomlin did decide he needed a fresh challenge, the Giants’ opening, market, and quarterback would check a lot of boxes.

The other point of the Tomlin argument is urgency. New York can’t miss again. After dabbling in bright ideas that didn’t stick, the call here is for a proven NFL builder, not another experiment.

If the net widens into the college ranks, Lane Kiffin or Marcus Freeman are the big-program winners floated, but the ideal, in this view, remains a veteran head coach with instant credibility and a track record of steady football.

There’s even some hindsight grumbling in the mix: had the Giants hired executive Joe Hortiz in 2022, the belief is Jim Harbaugh might’ve followed. Instead, they hitched to Daboll and paid for it.

One more piece of scrutiny is aimed at the front office. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan questions keeping Joe Schoen while firing Daboll, arguing the results reflect broader leadership problems and that simply promoting Kafka while preserving the GM is a half measure that doesn’t address the core issues.

Bottom line, if the Giants want out of the November autopsy cycle, this search has to marry big-boy coaching experience with a Dart-centric development plan.