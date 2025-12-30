The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to get bad news. Tight end Darnell Washington is out for the rest of the year after needing surgery, per NFL Network. Washington broke his arm in a recent loss to the Cleveland Browns.

This is devastating news to the Steelers offense. Pittsburgh must defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the final week of the 2025 NFL regular season, in order to win the AFC North. Pittsburgh's passing game was inefficient during their 13-6 loss to Cleveland on December 28.

Washington ends his season with 364 receiving yards and a touchdown, on 31 receptions. He had made some tremendous plays this season in the passing game, giving Aaron Rodgers a reliable target at the tight end position.

The Steelers are reeling after losing to the lowly Browns on December 28. Pittsburgh failed to score a touchdown in the game, and the team posted just 160 passing yards.

Steelers are on the verge of falling apart

Pittsburgh fans are angry this season at head coach Mike Tomlin, following some lackluster play. The Steelers have also failed to post a postseason win in several years. The squad is under pressure this season to win, and now the team may miss the playoffs altogether.

Article Continues Below

Tomlin is refusing to give up on the season, following that devastating Browns loss.

“It's back to work for us,” Tomlin said, per the team. “We've been here before. Certainly we've got a big week ahead of us and a big game in Acrisure next weekend.”

Despite losing to the Browns, the Steelers can still control their playoff destiny. All Pittsburgh has to do now to make the postseason is win against Baltimore. That won't be easy, as the Steelers and Ravens have frequently played some close games over the years. Pittsburgh defeated Baltimore earlier this year, 27-22.

Without Washington, Pittsburgh's other tight ends and receivers must step up. DK Metcalf is missing the Ravens game, serving a suspension after allegedly shoving a Detroit Lions fan earlier in December.

The Steelers and Ravens play Sunday night. Pittsburgh is 9-7 on the season.