The Pittsburgh Steelers left Dublin with a 24-21 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, improving to 3-1 on the 2025 season. But even in celebration, not everyone was satisfied.

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted postgame that the offense squandered an opportunity to close the contest late, forcing the defense to bail them out.

Rodgers stressed the need to “finish that game out on offense” after the Steelers punted on 4th-and-1 instead of sealing the win.

Safety DeShon Elliott echoed that sentiment when speaking with Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.

DeShon Elliott: “I think we showed how great we can be, but we also showed we’ve got to be more confident… Once we are up, we’ve got to know how to put our foot on people’s necks.” pic.twitter.com/q0p3dtn62s — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) September 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I think we showed how great we can be, but we also showed we’ve got to be more confident,” Elliott said. “Once we are up, we’ve got to know how to put our foot on people’s necks.”

The message was clear: the Steelers have the talent, but must find the killer instinct to bury opponents once they take the lead.

Elliott was also asked about his postgame celebration, an impromptu Irish jig in front of the Croke Park crowd. Smiling, he said, “I think they loved it and I think the fans loved it too.”

Article Continues Below

The Steelers’ defense once again carried the load, bending late but never breaking. Despite injuries in the secondary, Pittsburgh kept Minnesota from capitalizing on its final chance after being handed the ball back in the closing minutes.

Elliott’s physical play in the secondary, along with T.J. Watt’s relentless pressure, helped prevent the Vikings from stealing momentum.

Wideout DK Metcalf also made headlines in Dublin. The newly acquired receiver delivered a statement performance, finishing with five receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown.

His 80-yard score in the second quarter electrified the crowd, and later he taunted Minnesota defenders with a “Hold this L” gesture, a clip that quickly went viral on social media.

The win moves Pittsburgh into a stronger footing in the AFC, but both Rodgers and Elliott know improvements must come if this team wants to contend beyond September.

As Elliott put it, dominating when in control will be the difference between a good team and a great one. The Steelers now turn their focus to a Week 5 divisional showdown with the Cleveland Browns.