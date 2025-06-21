A former player for the Pittsburgh Steelers is weighing in on the T.J. Watt contract talks. The Steelers are trying to come to terms with Watt, so he can participate in team activities again. He has been sitting out of OTAs and other activities.

“He needs to get closer to that Super Bowl, if not winning that Super Bowl, for him to be convinced that he wants to stay here,” former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch said on the Up and Adams Show.

Batch made the comments after he was asked on the show if he thinks Watt ends his career as a Steeler. Batch said it's quite possible he won't stay in Pittsburgh if he feels the team can't give him a chance to win.

“That's the business of football,” Batch added.

Watt has spent his entire career in Pittsburgh. Last season, he posted 11.5 sacks and 61 total tackles.

The Steelers have had a rocky offseason

The Steelers' talks with Watt are the latest development in what has been a rocky offseason for the team. Pittsburgh had uncertainty for months about who would play the quarterback position next season, before Aaron Rodgers finally agreed to a deal right before OTAs.

Pittsburgh also ended up trading one of their most talented players to the Dallas Cowboys, in George Pickens. The wide receiver didn't have nice things to say about the Steel City franchise after leaving. The loss of Pickens means that wideout DK Metcalf is most likely the top target in the passing game.

Pittsburgh enters the 2025 season with lots of expectations, as well as pressure on head coach Mike Tomlin. It has been nearly a decade since the team won a NFL Playoff game, and fans are restless. Tomlin faces pressure from them to win this year.

The Steelers are now without Watt for the time being. Watt is holding out in hopes of a good deal that will pay him plenty. He has been an invaluable pass rusher for the team in the last few seasons. Watt has more than 30 sacks in the last two years.

NFL insider Gerry Dulac has reported that the Steelers and Watt still aren't close to getting a deal done. Dulac said any type of agreement won't happen before training camp starts, per USA Today.

Training camp starts in July for NFL teams.