The Pittsburgh Steelers opened the 2025 NFL season with a dramatic 34-32 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, and it was veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey who delivered one of the game’s defining moments. With the Jets facing a do-or-die fourth down in the final seconds, Ramsey jarred the ball loose from Garrett Wilson, sealing Pittsburgh’s first victory of the Aaron Rodgers era and sending the visiting sideline into celebration.

The tone for their duel had been set well before that final play. Just before halftime, Ramsey delivered a hard and borderline late hit on Jets quarterback Justin Fields. The contact drew immediate reactions from both teams, sparking a sideline skirmish as Wilson stepped in to defend his quarterback. The two stars engaged in a brief jersey grabbing confrontation before coaches and officials separated them, adding extra spice to an already intense opener.

From there, the game evolved into a back-and-forth offensive battle. Rodgers, making his Steelers debut, looked sharp, throwing four touchdown passes — the most by a Pittsburgh quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger in 2020. He connected with Ben Skowronek, Jonnu Smith, Jaylen Warren, and Calvin Austin III, spreading the ball around to keep New York’s defense guessing. Chris Boswell’s clutch 60-yard field goal in the final minute gave Pittsburgh the lead for good.

For the Jets, Fields impressed in his debut under center with 218 passing yards and three total touchdowns (two rushing), showcasing his mobility and ability to extend plays. Running back Breece Hall added a strong performance on the ground, repeatedly finding seams against Pittsburgh’s front. Still, New York’s hopes for a comeback ended when Ramsey met Wilson in the flat with a textbook hit stick, forcing the turnover that clinched the game.

Afterward, Ramsey and Wilson showed there were no hard feelings.

In the end, it was a statement win for the Steelers not only introducing the Rodgers-led offense with fireworks but also proving that their defense could deliver in the most critical moments. For Ramsey, it was the perfect cap to a heated personal battle that began in the first half and ended with the ball on the turf and the game in hand.