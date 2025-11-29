Things are looking up for the Dallas Cowboys following their 31-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving. As a result, the Cowboys now stand at 6-5 and are in second place in the NFC East.

But perhaps more importantly, they won the praise of one of their staunchest critics, Skip Bayless. On Friday, Bayless made a bold declaration that Dallas is destined for the playoffs, per The Arena: Gridiron Podcast. Overall, he is brimming with confidence as Dallas heads to Detroit to take on the Lions next Thursday.

“The Dallas Cowboys will make the playoffs,” Bayless said. “They will go to Detroit and win a game, that before the year I did not think they could win.”

"The Dallas Cowboys will make the playoffs. They will go to Detroit and win a game, that before the year I did not think they could win."@RealSkipBayless gives his reasoning how the Cowboys will sneak into the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/7tocBPzU4b — The Arena: Gridiron (@ArenaGridiron) November 28, 2025

After next Thursday, Dallas will have four regular-season games left. They will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 14, the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 21, the Washington Commanders on Dec. 25, and the New York Giants on Jan. 4.

Meanwhile, they are on a quest to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2023. That year, Dallas lost in the Divisional Round against the Green Bay Packers 48-32.

Nobody has a love/hate relationship with the Cowboys like Skip Bayless .

As a writer and a fan, Bayless has had the Cowboys right in his crosshairs for decades, both as a sports writer and television personality.

On the one hand, he is in a state of sheer jubilation when they do well. For example, he celebrated the Cowboys' 24-21 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 23. Then, on the other hand, Bayless doesn't let up in his criticisms.

Over the years, Bayless has written a series of columns and books about the Cowboys. The books he has written include God's Coach: The Hymns, Hype and Hypocrisy of Tom Landry's Cowboys and Hell-Bent: The Crazy Truth About the “Win or Else” Dallas Cowboys.