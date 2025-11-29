The No. 16 Texas Longhorns are playing their season finale against the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies on Friday. However, the program is playing this contest without one of its star players, Anthony Hill, due to injury.

Reports indicate that Hill, who is a junior linebacker for the Longhorns, was ruled out due to a broken hand, according to Molly McGrath and Pete Thamel of ESPN. Anthony Hill was initially deemed a game-time decision, and head coach Steve Sarkisian chose to sit Hill in this matchup.

Star LB Anthony Hill will not play for Texas, per Molly McGrath. He was considered a true game-time decision against Texas A&M.”

Anthony Hill initially suffered the hand injury in the 35-10 Week 12 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. He has now missed two consecutive games for Texas since sustaining the injury. It's a hard loss for the Longhorns, as he's been a stud since joining the program in 2023. Through 10 games played this season, Anthony Hill has recorded 69 combined tackles (37 solo), four sacks, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and an SEC high three forced fumbles.

With Hill out for Friday's contest against Texas A&M, the Longhorns are leaning on true freshman Elijah Barnes and junior Liona Lefau in the inside linebacker positions. Ty'Anthony Smith or Jonathan Cunningham could also see some playing time.

Texas is 8-3 on the season entering the Week 14 game against the Aggies. The program is bowl eligible, but will not likely participate in the College Football Playoff. Regardless, either way, the Longhorns are still playing hard, as they can play spoiler for an undefeated Texas A&M team.