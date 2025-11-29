The latest Madden 26 Player Ratings update has arrived ahead of Week 12 of the NFL season. This week, players like Jahmyr Gibbs & saw boosts to their OVR. However, other notable players saw a decrease in their OVR. Therefore, we decided to take a look at the updated player ratings and see all the biggest changes that occurred in this Madden 26 Ratings Update.

Madden 26 Player Ratings Update Ahead of Week 13 – Biggest Winners & Losers

Jahmyr Gibbs (RB), Detroit Lions – 98 OVR (+1)

Gibbs inches closer to a 99 OVR with a strong performance against the Giants back in Week 12. Overall, he had 26 total touches (15 carries, 11 catches) for over 250 yards and three touchdowns. He wasn't able to replicate those numbers on Turkey Day, however, as he only managed to earn 86 yards on 23 touches. Nevertheless, Gibbs' volume alone shows how much trust the organization has in him to be a playmaker. He'll need to be if Detroit wants to save their season.

Matthew Stafford (QB), Los Angeles Rams – 95 OVR (+1)

Stafford's five-touchdown performance against the Jaguars makes him more than deserving of a ratings boost. Personally, I think his rating should be higher, considering he's thrown 30 touchdowns to just two interceptions on the season so far. The Rams currently lead the NFC with a strong 9-2 record. Stafford will need to continue playing lights-out football if they want to stay on top.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR), Seattle Seahawks – 94 OVR (+1)

The league leader in receiving yards is currently on pace to earn over 2,000 receiving yards this season. In five of his last six games, he has earned over 100 receiving yards. In the one game he didn't, he still recorded 93 yards and scored a touchdown. Furthermore, he's only had one game with 90 receiving yards this season, and that was back in September. Expect this rating to soar higher if JSN keeps up the production.

Christian McCaffrey (RB), San Francisco 49ers – 93 OVR (+2)

McCaffrey's rushing numbers may not look spectacular, but those who watch the games know how much workhorse back has been tasked with this season. With so many injuries to the offense throughout the season, the veteran back has been able to keep them afloat. So far, he has over 1,500 yards from scrimmage with 12 total touchdowns. Staying healthy will be vital as the Niners fight for a playoff spot.

Additionally, several other players received an increase to their Madden 26 Player Rating:

Quinnen Williams – 90 OVR (+1)

Jared Goff – 89 OVR (+1)

Drake Maye – 88 OVR (+1)

George Pickens – 88 OVR (+1)

Jaycee Horn – 88 OVR (+1)

Jack Campbell – 87 OVR (+1)

Hunter Henry – 86 OVR (+1)

Rashee Rice – 86 OVR (+1)

D.K. Metcalf – 85 OVR (+1)

Javonte Williams – 85 OVR (+1)

Sam Darnold – 85 OVR (+1)

Tucker Kraft – 85 OVR (+1)

However, other notable players received a decrease to their Madden 26 Player Rating:

Lamar Jackson – 97 OVR (-1)

Saquon Barkley – 97 OVR (-2)

CeeDee Lamb – 93 OVR (-1)

Derwin James Jr. – 92 OVR (-1)

Jalen Carter – 89 OVR (-1)

Malik Nabers – 87 OVR (-1)

Baker Mayfield – 87 OVR (-1)

Jamel Dean – 87 OVR (-1)

Lavonte David – 86 OVR (-1)

Joey Bosa – 85 OVR (-1)

Devin Lloyd – 85 OVR (-2)

David Montgomery – 84 OVR (-1)

Jordan Love – 84 OVR (-1)

Overall, that includes the major updates Madden 26 Player Ratings Update for the Week 13 ratings update. Feel free to check out the ratings page to fully explore each change for your favorite teams.

