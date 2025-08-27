Few franchises in football embody resilience quite like the Pittsburgh Steelers. Year after year, no matter the injuries, roster turnover, or quarterback instability, Mike Tomlin’s team finds a way to stay relevant. In 2025, the Steelers are once again trying to retool their identity. This time, they have a legendary quarterback at the helm. The addition of Aaron Rodgers at age 41 is equal parts thrilling and nerve-wracking. However, it signals the franchise’s intent to push for immediate contention. Surrounded by a stout defense, new playmakers, and Tomlin’s steady leadership, the Steelers are aiming to return to the postseason in what could be one of the AFC’s most unpredictable campaigns.

Steelers’ 2025 season preview

The Steelers wrapped up their 2025 preseason with a win over the Carolina Panthers. As of this writing, the team has finalized its 53-man roster, parting ways with several veterans, including Chuck Clark, James Pierre, Max Scharping, Trey Sermon, and Robert Woods. Their preseason performance has generated cautious optimism, though some have hinted that a slight drop in wins could be ahead this year.

Still, the roster looks dramatically different than it did just two months ago. The headline additions of Rodgers, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and tight end Jonnu Smith give the Steelers proven talent at key positions. Even at 41, Rodgers should guide this disciplined, well-coached team to another double-digit win season. With only one playoff opponent from last year on the schedule in their first six games, Pittsburgh’s new-look roster should have ample time to build chemistry and settle into rhythm.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the three bold predictions for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 NFL season.

Mike Tomlin has another winning season

It feels like every year the same question lingers over Pittsburgh: will this finally be Tomlin’s first losing season? And every year, he answers it with another winning campaign. The streak should remain intact in 2025. The Steelers have built their defense into one of the most expensive and potentially most effective units in the league, giving them a high floor. With Ramsey and Darius Slay patrolling the corners and first-round pick Derrick Harmon fortifying the front, this group has the talent to push toward top-five status.

The real variable will be the offense. Rodgers is obviously no longer in his prime. Still, he remains one of the sharpest quarterbacks in the game. His arrival brings stability to a position that has been plagued with uncertainty for years. Rodgers won’t make Pittsburgh a Super Bowl favorite, but paired with Tomlin’s consistency and the defense’s strength, the Steelers are likely to find their way to another 9-to-11-win season. That’s enough to stay alive in the playoff chase and keep Tomlin’s remarkable streak alive.

Mason Rudolph will start at least three games

Steelers fans hoping Rodgers can stay healthy for all 17 games may need to temper expectations. At 41, even the most durable quarterbacks are vulnerable to nagging injuries or worse. Rodgers is no exception. He’ll start the season, but history and logic suggest he won’t finish every game. That’s where Mason Rudolph comes in.

Rudolph, now a seasoned veteran backup, has proven capable of keeping an offense afloat when called upon. He won’t dazzle, and his limitations are well-documented. That said, he can manage the game, protect the football, and rely on a strong defense to grind out victories. The bold prediction here isn’t that Rudolph takes over the job, but that he’s called on for at least three starts during the year. In a league where depth at quarterback is more critical than ever, Rudolph’s role could be quietly pivotal in keeping the Steelers’ playoff hopes alive.

Pat Freiermuth leads the Steelers in catches

Much of the offseason buzz has revolved around the Rodgers-to-DK Metcalf connection. Metcalf, acquired to be the big-play threat, will certainly stretch defenses vertically and open up opportunities. Still, the player most likely to become Rodgers’ most trusted target is tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Freiermuth isn’t flashy. He doesn’t stretch the field or dominate highlight reels. However, he thrives in the areas Rodgers values most: reliability, route precision, and the ability to exploit soft zones. With Pittsburgh’s offensive line still a work in progress, Rodgers will be looking to get the ball out quickly. Freiermuth’s knack for finding space in the middle makes him the perfect safety valve. Yes, that's even with Smith's entry into the depth chart. Freiermuth won’t post gaudy numbers, with his ceiling likely topping out around 75 catches. Still, that should be enough to edge out Metcalf in receptions. In a season where Rodgers’ chemistry with his weapons will be scrutinized, Freiermuth could quietly become the glue of the offense.

Looking ahead

The Steelers are walking into 2025 with bold changes and familiar expectations. Aaron Rodgers is the headline, but it’s still Tomlin’s culture and the defense’s investment that provide Pittsburgh with its competitive edge. Rodgers may not last the entire season under center, but Rudolph’s presence gives them insurance. And while Metcalf will deliver fireworks, Pat Freiermuth may quietly be the team’s most productive pass catcher.

These predictions underscore what has long been true of Pittsburgh: it’s not always pretty, but it’s always competitive. In a brutal AFC, the Steelers may not reach the top tier, but they’ll once again be in the hunt, proving Tomlin’s consistency and the franchise’s resilience endure.