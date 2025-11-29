The New England Patriots are set to take on the New York Giants in a “Monday Night Football” matchup in Week 13. Leading up to the contest, it appears the organization is making some changes to the practice squad.

Reports indicate that the Patriots are signing former Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds to the practice squad, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Additionally, running back Rushawn Baker is being released to make room for Reynolds.

Reynolds, who is 29 years old, is in his seventh season in the league. He's been playing for the Lions for the past five years and has made appearances in seven games for Detroit in the 2025-26 campaign. He joins the Patriots' practice squad with 658 career rushing yards and one career touchdown.

It is unlikely that Craig Reynolds gets some playing time right away. Especially with running back TreVeyon Henderson playing well and Rhamondre Stevenson coming back from injury. Regardless, the Patriots at the very least picked up some nice depth for practice.

With the Patriots owning a 10-2 record, the club will aim to advance to 11 wins on the season when they take on the Giants on Monday. It's been a remarkable turnaround for this club since hiring head coach Mike Vrabel. Quarterback Drake Maye, taking a big step in development, has also played a crucial role in New England's success this season.

The Patriots own a three-game lead in the AFC East. With five games remaining on the schedule, New England has a chance to clinch a playoff spot within the next three weeks.