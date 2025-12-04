If you've wondered why you haven't heard Taylor Swift's songs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, blame Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The president of the Chiefs, Mark Donovan, was recently interviewed by Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show. He revealed that he spoke to Kelce about the relationship early on, and the star tight end didn't want to “separate” himself from the team. One way to do that could have been using Swift's music during games.

“We never showed Taylor on our big board in our stadium, never. It was respectful… We're not taking advantage of this relationship.” Chiefs President Mark Donovan on how the team has handled Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship@Chiefs | @MDChiefs | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/rCzcd5nCvv — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) December 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

“We never played a Taylor Swift song in the stadium when she's in the building,” Donovan said. “Travis, to his credit, is all about team, and he's all about the guys, and he's all about being part of the team and not being separate.

“He said, ‘That separates me. When we're playing a game, when we're in the stadium, it's about us. I want it to be about us,” he continued.

When they began dating, Donovan promised Kelce that they wouldn't “monetize” their relationship, despite their A-list statuses. That included showing her on their Jumbotron.

“We never showed Taylor on our big boards in our stadium. Never,” he claimed. “It was respectful. We're not gonna do that — we're not taking advantage of this relationship.”

So, it's unknown how much the Chiefs will use Swift's music as they attempt to make a late run into the playoffs. Perhaps Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs could use the extra juice her songs provide.

The Chiefs are reeling at 6-6, and they are in third place in the AFC West. They will next play the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football in Week 14. If they win, they can keep their playoffs alive. if they drop to 6-7, it may be too great a hill to climb.