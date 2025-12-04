Week 14 brings a matchup that won’t shape the playoff race. It could, though, significantly influence the top of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns enter with a combined four wins and major questions at quarterback. However, this game also features one of the NFL’s most electric defensive stars in Myles Garrett. He sits on the verge of history. In a game expected to be defined by sacks, field position, and frustration, the smallest details may ultimately determine which team escapes with a rare victory.

Searching for life

The Titans (1-11) arrive in Cleveland riding a seven-game losing streak. They are fresh off a 25-3 defeat to the Jaguars in Week 13. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has endured a brutal first season behind a leaky offensive line. He has absorbed an NFL-high 48 sacks. That number becomes even more ominous against Garrett. He leads the league with 19 sacks and sits just four shy of breaking the NFL’s single-season record. Tennessee has also been unable to consistently run the ball. Ward has struggled to push the ball downfield. As such, the Titans will once again be leaning on their defense to keep the game close.

The Browns (3-9), meanwhile, have struggled in their own right. That said, their elite defense keeps them competitive long after the offense fades. Cleveland is second in the NFL in total sacks. The Browns continue to overwhelm opponents at the line of scrimmage. Offensively, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has shown flashes while trying to steady an inconsistent unit. The Browns are favored at home largely because their defense is capable of single-handedly controlling the game. This is shaping up to be a gritty, low-scoring contest where field position and defensive dominance take center stage.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Titans and the Browns in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season.

Tony Pollard gets a rushing touchdown

Despite Tennessee’s struggling offense, Tony Pollard has quietly shown signs of life. In Week 13 he posted 60 rushing yards. He also displayed some burst with multiple double-digit gains. Cleveland’s run defense has been inconsistent. The Browns often invite opposing offenses to run as they focus on locking down the pass. Sure, Pollard may find the going tough overall. Still, he will capitalize near the goal line and punch in a rushing touchdown. That's the Titans’ best hope of keeping the game competitive early.

Cam Ward held under 150 yards again

Ward has been under siege all season. Week 14 will be no different. Ward threw for just 141 yards in Week 13 and struggled to generate explosive plays. He produced his lowest yards-per-attempt of the season. Facing the NFL’s No. 2 pass-rush unit, Ward will again be forced into quick throws, check-downs, and desperation heaves. Fans will see Tennessee’s protection issues and Cleveland’s relentless pressure. As such, Ward will remain under 150 passing yards for the second straight week.

Myles Garrett continues his chase for the sack record

Garrett enters Week 14 with a realistic shot at reaching or even surpassing the NFL’s single-season record (22.5 sacks). He added another sack in Week 13 against San Francisco and has now posted 15 sacks during his current six-game streak. He will now face Tennessee’s overwhelmed offensive line. With that, Garrett should have another dominant outing. He should register multiple sacks and create constant disruption in passing situations. Whether or not Cleveland’s offense capitalizes, Garrett will again be the most impactful player on the field.

Shedeur Sanders earns his second career win

Shedeur Sanders continues to show promising growth despite playing in difficult conditions. He is also trying to lead an offense still searching for identity. Last week he threw a 34-yard touchdown and made several poised plays despite swirling winds against the 49ers. With Tennessee’s defense lacking consistent pressure, Sanders should play efficient football. He should make smart decisions, avoid big mistakes, and take what the defense gives him. Sanders won’t need to be spectacular to outduel Ward. He simply needs to be steady. Sanders will finish with one touchdown, no interceptions, and guide the Browns to their fourth win of the season.

Browns win an ugly defensive battle

This matchup has all the makings of a defensive slog. Points will be scarce and explosive plays nearly nonexistent. Both quarterbacks will be constantly under duress. However, the Garrett-led Browns’ defense is far better equipped to thrive in a rock-fight than Tennessee’s. Cleveland will force several three-and-outs. They will capitalize on short fields and grind out a low-scoring home victory. The win won’t fix their season, but it will raise an eyebrow or two about Sanders’ progress. It will also cement Garrett’s place in the Defensive Player of the Year race.

Bottom line

Titans–Browns may not be the prettiest game of Week 14. However, it could deliver one of the weekend’s most dominant individual performances. The outcome cold also lead to one of the most consequential results for the 2026 Draft. Expect Myles Garrett to inch closer to history and Shedeur Sanders to show continued growth. Cleveland will ride its defense to a needed victory.