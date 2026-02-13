The Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday put the finishing touches on their coaching staff for the 2026 season, laying the groundwork for Mike McCarthy's first season in charge. The Pittsburgh native and former Super Bowl-winning head coach replaced Mike Tomlin, who voluntarily stepped down after 19 seasons. The new staff consists of 26 members, including McCarthy, two more than the 24 coaches on last season's roster.

Offensively, McCarthy will call plays himself while Brian Angelichio serves as offensive coordinator. Tom Arth returns as quarterbacks coach, and James Campen is in charge of the offensive line, following his tenure with the Carolina Panthers in 2022–23. Ramon Chinyoung Sr., formerly an assistant offensive line coach with the Dallas Cowboys, takes over running backs, while Adam Henry joins as wide receivers coach after spending time with the Bills. Tight ends coach Robert Kugler, also a Pittsburgh native, brings experience after working with the New England Patriots, Panthers, and Houston Texans, having started his NFL coaching career in 2021. McCarthy also retained senior offensive assistant Frank Cignetti Jr., formerly a quarterbacks coach with the Green Bay Packers, and added Jahri Evans as assistant offensive line coach. Eric Simonelli, who coached linebackers at TCU in 2025, joins as offensive quality control.

On defense, Patrick Graham, formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders, is the defensive coordinator. Joe Whitt Jr. becomes assistant head coach and secondary coach, with Jason Simmons overseeing the defensive backs and pass game. Domata Peko will coach the defensive line, C.J. Ah You handles outside linebackers, and Scott McCurley is retained at inside linebackers. Additional defensive assistants include Shawn Howe and Pat Reilly.

Special teams will be coordinated by Danny Crossman, with Derius Swinton II as senior special teams assistant. Strength and conditioning will be led by Mark Lovat, with Grant Thorne as director of performance integration, and assistants Justus Galac (retained) and Abe Munayer. Steve Scarnecchia serves as chief of staff.

This expanded staff addresses previous concerns about limited coaching positions under Tomlin. The Steelers now have specialized roles, such as a first-ever game management coach in Tim Berbenich, who brings experience from the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams.

As free agency opens March 9 and the 2026 draft approaches, McCarthy and General Manager Omar Khan have some big decisions ahead, including the possible return of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.