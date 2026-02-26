The U.S. Women's Hockey Team is on cloud nine after winning the gold medal at the 2026 Olympics in Milan. It is their third gold medal since 1998.

However, a phone call from President Donald Trump to the Men's Team after their gold medal win puzzled many. In the call, Trump invited the Men's Team to the State of the Union Speech on Tuesday. But he said he would begrudgingly invite the women's team or “would be impeached” if he didn't, which drew laughter from the players.

Ultimately, the Men's Team attended the State of the Union. Meanwhile, the Women's Team declined. On Wednesday, three members of the Women's Team, Kelly Pannek, Britta Curl-Salemme, and Taylor Heise, spoke up about Trump's comments.

What those three players said

Pannek, who plays for the Minnesota Frost of the PHWL, is calling out the comments and looking forward to what's next, per Heather Rule of Written Rules of Sports.

“With the phone call specifically, it's not surprising, to be frank. So, I don't know why we expect differently? But I think for us it's also just about getting back to the focus on our team and what our team accomplished… dominant hockey.”

Meanwhile, Curl-Salemme, also of the Frost, says that while she didn't appreciate the men's laughter, she credits them for supporting their victory.

“I think obviously is that the perfect response? Is it an appropriate comment or joke to make? No, I don't think so. But I just go back to the way that they treated us and the support they gave us. They were as happy as anyone to see us succeed and same with us for them. Yeah that's what I'm focusing more on.”

Heise, another member of the Minnesota Frost, shared that she had respect for the men's team. Additionally, she provided examples of the men's generosity.

“Obviously, things are said, and things are done,” Heise said. “At the end of the day, I respect the men's team. Winning gold is really really hard, and it's really tough. Obviously, we showed what it was like first. I remember we were sitting in the training room and they gave us props and left us some beers in the fridge.”

“I got a big hug from Austin Dillon and Charlie McAvoy.”

It also marked the first time that both the men's and women's hockey teams won a gold medal at the Olympics.