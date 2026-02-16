The Philadelphia Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman have never seen a trade they didn't like, as they're one of the most active teams when it comes to making deals. They have talent that could be moved at the right price, and the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a team that may want to pick up the phone.

For the past few years, the Steelers have had a quarterback issue, and with Mike McCarthy coming in, there's no doubt that he's going to want some sort of stability at the position. That's why in the latest ESPN mock trade, Bill Barnwell cooks up a trade that has the Eagles sending Tanner McKee to the Steelers for their 2026 third-round pick and a conditional 2027 third-round pick.

“McKee was excellent in the 2025 preseason, going 20-of-25 for 252 yards and two scores,” Barnwell wrote. “In mop-up duty and two Week 18 starts playing with Philly's backups over the past two years, he has posted a 45.3 Total QBR, putting McKee just ahead of Rodgers' 44.5.

“The 6-foot-6 McKee might impress if given more of an opportunity to start, although he's entering the final year of his rookie deal. The Steelers might consider bringing back Rodgers, trading for McKee and then signing the inexperienced 25-year-old to a short-term extension. For a team that is never in position to draft a quarterback in the top 10, taking a shot on someone like McKee is an alternative the Steelers need to consider. Pittsburgh also has an extra third-round pick as a result of the George Pickens trade, and though that shouldn't cause teams to discount their own picks, it might make taking a swing on McKee easier to stomach.”

Though this could be a good deal for the Steelers, Roseman may want more than those two picks to complete the trade. Barnwell thinks that Roseman would ask for one of the Steelers' edge rushers, such as Nick Herbig, but he would probably have to send a Day 2 pick with McKee.