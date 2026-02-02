The Pittsburgh Steelers are undergoing a massive cultural shift as new head coach Mike McCarthy continues to reconstruct the coaching staff following Mike Tomlin’s departure. This revamp includes the addition of Mark Lovat and Grant Thorne, both former Green Bay Packers strength coaches.

Lovat, a veteran with 25 years of experience in Green Bay, brings a deep connection to McCarthy and significant expertise in performance enhancement. He previously served as the Packers' strength and conditioning coordinator and worked closely with elite talent during his tenure.

These hires come at a critical time for a franchise seeking a fresh start after nine consecutive first-round playoff exits, as McCarthy builds a staff designed to restore the team’s competitive edge.

According to a report from Brooke Pryor on X, the Steelers are now working to hire Danny Crossman as their new special teams coordinator. Crossman brings a wealth of experience to the role, having most recently served as the special teams coordinator for the Miami Dolphins.

His extensive resume also includes coaching stints with the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, and Carolina Panthers. Crossman’s arrival is part of a broader effort to stabilize the team's peripheral units, as McCarthy prioritizes veteran leadership across every department to support the team’s championship aspirations in the post-Tomlin era.

This coaching overhaul also extends to the defensive side of the ball, where the Steelers are expected to finalize an agreement with Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator. Graham, who recently led defenses for the Raiders, Giants, and Dolphins, also has a shared history with McCarthy from their time together in Green Bay in 2018.

He will be tasked with maximizing a defensive unit that features high-level talent like T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward, but struggled with consistency throughout the 2025 season.

By integrating Graham’s defensive schemes with Crossman’s special teams expertise, McCarthy is clearly aiming to build a more balanced and disciplined roster for 2026.