The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a new era under Mike McCarthy. Pittsburgh's new head coach is assembling his coaching staff, including several familiar faces from Green Bay. McCarthy is closing in on hiring a defensive coordinator who also has ties to the Packers.

The Steelers are expected to finalize an agreement with Patrick Graham to become their next defensive coordinator, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini. He is in the team facility on Friday.

Graham was rumored to be the frontrunner for Pittsburgh's vacant defensive coordinator role. He flew to Pittsburgh to interview with the team on Thursday.

Graham was previously the defensive coordinator for the Raiders from 2022-25, for the Giants from 2020-21, and the Dolphins in 2019. He also spent briefly worked under McCarthy in Green Bay during the 2018 season.

The Steelers went all in on upgrading their defense before the 2025 season. They acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a trade with the Dolphins and signed Darius Slay.

Unfortunately, Pittsburgh's defense was quite mediocre during the regular season. The Steelers allowed an average of 22.8 points per game (17th) and 356.9 yards per game (26th).

But the Steelers still have several talented players on the defensive side of the ball.

T.J. Watt is still playing at a high level despite being 31 years old. The Steelers also have a combination of younger players (Derrick Harmon, Keeanu Benton, Joe Porter Jr.) and established veterans (Patrick Queen, Cameron Heyward) who should be big contributors in Graham's defense.

That, combined with the opportunity to coach under McCarthy again, was clearly attractive to Graham.

McCarthy is still on the hunt for his next offensive coordinator. Once that is complete, the new regime can begin the long process of auditing the roster.

The 2026 NFL offseason should be full of excitement for Steelers fans as they enter uncharted territory with a new head coach.