The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new head coach for 2026, and roster decisions to make. An NFL insider is suggesting that two defensive players who previously played in Pittsburgh could return this upcoming NFL season via free agency.

One is an experienced defensive tackle who has played a lot of snaps in the NFL.

“One option the team could explore is defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who began his career in Pittsburgh as a third-round pick in 2016. The Steelers opted to let him walk in free agency in 2019, and he went on to be a solid nose tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. He spent the 2025 season in Minnesota, but according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Vikings plan to release him by the start of the league year if they can't find a trade partner,” ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported.

The other defensive player was recently traded away from Pittsburgh.

“Another potential reunion to keep an eye on involves safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, whom the Steelers traded to the Miami Dolphins last year. Fitzpatrick is under contract for one more season, but with a new regime, the Dolphins could either trade or release him. The Steelers can't trade for Fitzpatrick, but he could be an option if he is released,” Pryor added.

The Steelers won the AFC North in 2025, but lost their first playoff game to the Houston Texans.

Steelers have a new head coach for 2026

Article Continues Below

Mike McCarthy is now head coach for the Steelers. He takes over from Mike Tomlin, who spent nearly 20 years coaching the team. Pittsburgh had never had a losing season with Tomlin as head coach.

Steelers fans had grown tired of Tomlin, after he failed to advance in the postseason for several years. McCarthy will be expected to help the team reach another Super Bowl. McCarthy won the Super Bowl while he was head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

The Steelers are expected to add help in several areas this offseason. Pittsburgh is reported to also be looking for help on offense.

“The Steelers need to add to the wide receiver position, but with a strong class of wide receivers in the upcoming draft, the Steelers don't necessarily need to spend big to acquire one in free agency,” Pryor added.

Steelers fans hope the team is able to have an outstanding 2026 campaign.