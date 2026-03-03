There are some top-notch free agents available for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that doesn’t mean they will chase a quarterback. In fact, don’t expect a major move at quarterback, even if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t return to the team, according to ESPN.

“If Rodgers doesn't return for another season, the Steelers' most pressing need will be at the quarterback position,” Brooke Pryor wrote. “But don't expect Pittsburgh to be a major player in the free agent or quarterback trade market.”

That includes Justin Fields, who wanted more money than the Steelers were willing to give in the 2025 offseason. He signed a big deal with the Jets and flopped with a mostly miserable year. The Jets could cut Fields, but don’t expect the Steelers to chase that idea.

Would the Steelers look at other QBs?

It doesn’t seem to be at the forefront of their offseason attack.

“The Steelers also don't appear likely to explore adding Arizona's Kyler Murray, Atlanta's Kirk Cousins, or Miami's Tua Tagovailoa in part because of the cost to sign them, injury history, and inconsistency,” Pryor wrote.

Of course, the general idea would have applied to Sam Darnold in the 2025 offseason. And all he did was lead the Seahawks to the Super Bowl title.

But the Steelers also have to be realistic. Their quarterback room, sans Rodgers, has Mason Rudolph leading the way. He’s backed up by Will Howard.

The Steelers know what Ruldolph is. He’s a 6-year veteran with a career mark of 9-9-1. There’s nothing special about him.

As for Howard, he has youth on his side at age 24. He didn’t appear in a game for the Steelers in 2025. But he was projected as a career backup heading into last year’s draft. And an average one at that, despite his good size, according to NFL.com.

“He is more a vessel of the play-caller than a playmaking talent,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “(Howard) lacks the arm strength to beat tight man coverage on second- and third-level throws.

“He is big, tough, and accurate, but benefited from superior talent at the skill positions at Ohio State. Unless he proves he can play chess against NFL defenses, he might not have enough in the toolbox to become more than an average backup.”