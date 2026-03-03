The NFL Combine has concluded, and teams are preparing for the NFL Draft. It is also mock draft season for NFL analysts. The Pittsburgh Steelers have the 21st overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The latest mock draft by Jordan Reid of ESPN has the Steelers taking a talented wide receiver who is falling on draft boards with their first-round selection.

Reid is projecting Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson to be selected 21st overall.

“Tyson is arguably the most talented receiver in this class, but I have him falling to the Steelers because of concerns about his durability. He has dealt with nagging injuries and never played a full season in college,” Reid wrote. “When he plays, Tyson is a strong, productive (61 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns last season) ball winner on the outside who shows versatility with his route tree. The Steelers need a No. 2 receiver in the Z role opposite DK Metcalf, and Tyson could be that player.”

Tyson committed to Colorado out of high school, playing one season with the team before transferring to Arizona State. He played in just three games in 2023 with the Sun Devils before being injured. The wideout then became a starter the next two seasons, bringing in 136 receptions for 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns over two seasons.

Tyson had a solid combine performance, though. He was one repetition shy of tying the wide receiver record for most bench presss preps at 225 pounds. He benched 225 pounds 26 times. The record is 27 repetitions, held by Greg Little, and matched by current Steeler Metcalf, and former Arizona State star N'Keal Harry.

Still, injuries are a concern for the wide receiver. He has never played every game in a season for a team, and played in just nine games with Arizona State last year due to a hamstring issue.

Reid has Tyson as the third wide receiver off the board, behind Carnell Tate going at nine, and Makai Lemon at 12. Still, the Steelers' landing Tyson would be a steal at 21, and if they can work through injury concerns he could be a major part of the future of the franchise.