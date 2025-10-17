The Pittsburgh Steelers put up a gallant stand but ultimately fell short against the Cincinnati Bengals, 33-31, at Paycor Stadium on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Steelers had a final chance to steal the win but Aaron Rodgers' pass from left field fell incomplete, putting an end to their three-game winning streak. They dropped to 4-2.

While the Steelers can still keep their chin up with their valiant effort, TJ Watt was more critical. The 31-year-old linebacker didn't hide his dislike of the way they played defense.

“It was an absolutely unacceptable performance from us on the defensive side of the ball,” said Watt, as quoted by ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

The Steelers gave up 33 points, the second-highest output they've allowed this season. Joe Flacco threw for season-highs of 342 yards and three touchdowns. The Bengals had 470 yards on 72 plays and didn't commit a single turnover, which didn't sit well with Watt.

“We've prided ourselves on getting that splash, and I don't think we had one last week. Don't have one this week. If you're not stopping the run and getting off the field and not creating turnovers, you're in a whole world of hurt,” added Watt, who only had one tackle.

Some could argue that Watt is being too hard on the Steelers, but the veteran enforcer clearly holds themselves to a high standard. He knows that if they want to go on a deep run and finally return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2010, they cannot afford to coast on either side of the ball.

Watt remains one of Pittsburgh's emotional leaders, and his tough assessment could light a fire under his teammates.