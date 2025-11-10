Are we sure that Jaylen Warren is playing the right sport? The Pittsburgh Steelers running back looked like a track and field athlete with his jaw-dropping play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The Steelers visited the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, looking to score back-to-back wins after their upset of the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. They, however, looked lackluster in the first half, as the Chargers took the lead at the break, 12-3.

Pittsburgh was in dire need of a morale-booster in the third quarter to get back into the game. Warren provided it right away in their first play after he leapt over Cam Hart before being tackled to the 23-yard line.

JAYLEN WARREN WITH A CLEAN HURDLE OH MY PITvsLAC on NBC

— NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Warren's hurdle highlight quickly became viral.

“Cam Hart just got turned into a GIF on that play,” said @MoBruner3.

“Better than (Saquon) Barkley’s hurdle,” claimed @D4DDYD4K.

“That was insane athleticism. Warren’s got hops, added @ayeman_khan18.

“Gotta admit, this was nasty,” wrote @dylstew09.

“Steelers' Jaylen Warren playing his tail off,” posted @KEBoyer.

“Jaylen Warren is the perfect mix of elusive and powerful. I see why the Steelers let Najee (Harris) walk,” commented @ronnie_see21.

Warren's gallant effort, however, wasn't enough, as the Steelers continued to get buried by the Chargers due to their anemic defense.

Fans also called out Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin for going on long stretches without giving the ball to the 27-year-old running back.

Before facing Los Angeles, Warren has tallied 99 carries for 404 yards and two touchdowns.

As of writing, the Chargers are comfortably ahead of the Steelers, 22-3, in the fourth quarter.