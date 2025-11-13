Unfortunately for Colorado Football fans, their team is out of contention for bowl games. They are 3-7 overall and have an abysmal 1-6 record in the Big 12.

Not only that, but the future of the program, and for that matter, Deion Sanders, was thrown for a loop recently. On Thursday, news broke that Athletic Director Rick George announced he will step down, per Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports.

George's contract expires next summer. Afterward, he will transition to his new role as Special Advisor to the Chancellor and AD Emeritus.

George hired Sanders as head coach in 2022. Also, Sanders has job security due to his five-year, $54 million contract extension he signed in March. Nevertheless, his future remains uncertain due to the program's poor performance.

After this season, there could be a chance that Sanders abandons his post through a negotiated buyout or seeks an opportunity to step away. However, Sanders is hoping to develop the likes of WRs Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams, who have each shown considerable promise despite the team's record.

At this point, it remains unknown who will be the new AD at Colorado.

Under George, the profile of Colorado football was heightened

Since George hired Sanders, Colorado has become one of the most popular football programs in the country. The success of the program, with Deion's son, Shedeur Sanders, at QB and Travis Hunter at WR, was hard to overlook.

Altogether, Sanders engineered renweed interest as celebrities would frequent Boulder, Colorado to take in the games. Home gams were sold out, merchandising sales soared, and television viewership increased. Things that had never happened in Colorado prior.

In 2024, Colorado played in the Alamo Bowl against BYU, losing 36-14.

Even with Sheduer and Hunter in the NFL, the program's profile remains high. Whether they win or lose, fans and analysts are there to weigh in with relentlessness.