The Baltimore Ravens will face the Cleveland Browns this week, and there was some uncertainty surrounding Lamar Jackson and his status. Jackson didn't practice yesterday because of knee soreness, but he was able to come back on the field the next day as a full participant.

Jackson even spoke to reporters after practice, and noted that his knee feels fine and things like that happen, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

The knee injury happened during their latest game against the Minnesota Vikings, where he was hit 11 times and was involved in a roughing the passer penalty. It didn't look like Jackson was harboring during practice, where he was able to jog on the field with no sign of a limp.

The Ravens are looking to keep their winning ways going since Jackson has returned to the lineup after dealing with a hamstring injury earlier in the year. They are now one game out of first place in the AFC North, and a win against a division opponent will go a long way. In the five games that Jackson has played this season, the Ravens are 3-2.

In all, the Ravens have dealt with a fair share of injuries this season, especially on defense. For the past two weeks, they've been pretty healthy, which is good news for a team that has big expectations. If they can continue to win and the Pittsburgh Steelers start to fall off, there's a good chance they can take the division once again.

The biggest thing for the Ravens is keeping Jackson healthy, and they know how their offense was when he missed time this season. When he's on the field, he can make plays with his arms and legs, which makes the Ravens' offense hard to stop. Hopefully, the knee injury is something that won't keep him back from being his absolute best self on the field.

If the offense can keep playing how they've played since the past two weeks, and the defense can match their energy, they can get back to the success they've had over the past few years.