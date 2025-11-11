The Pittsburgh Steelers made another midseason adjustment following their 25-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, releasing veteran safety Juan Thornhill and adding rookie Sebastian Castro to the active roster. The roster move by the Steelers is the latest in a string of defensive tweaks as the team looks to regain momentum heading into the second half of the season.

The adjustment also comes as the Steelers evaluate depth across its defense, with several key contributors battling injuries heading into Week 11.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, sharing details of the release and what it means for the veteran defensive back.

“The #Steelers have released veteran S Juan Thornhill, per me and @MikeGarafolo, and he now heads to waivers for a fresh start. If he clears, he’ll be a free agent.”

Thornhill, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, joined the Steelers in the 2025 offseason but never quite found his rhythm. In nine games, he recorded 23 solo tackles, 15 assists, and one fumble recovery. His release marks the end of a short stint defined by limited defensive snaps and a gradual decline in special teams involvement.

Post-Gazette Sports reporter Brian Batko also reported the news on the platform as well, confirming the addition of the rookie safety while providing insight into the Steelers secondary outlook.

“Steelers are doing a safety swap. Sebastian Castro is in from Tampa Bay, Juan Thornhill is out. This is a special teams move, no doubt. But it also signals that Jalen Ramsey will remain at safety and/or Jabrill Peppers (quad) will be the next man up there when healthy.”

The addition of Castro signals a focus on youth, speed, and special teams impact. Pittsburgh’s defense has endured inconsistency and injuries this year, and the front office hopes the young safety’s energy can help stabilize the back end.

For the Steelers, the move reflects head coach Mike Tomlin’s consistent philosophy that performance earns opportunity. Thornhill’s experience and pedigree couldn’t outweigh the need for production, underscoring the team’s willingness to adapt and adjust midseason.