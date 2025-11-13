The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for a must-win matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Kansas City fell to 5-4 with Week 9’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Now the Chiefs face a huge divisional showdown after their bye week.

While Patrick Mahomes and company have improved following early season struggles, Kansas City’s offense could face another challenge in Week 11. Xavier Worthy was added to the injury report on Thursday, per Ian Rapoport. The second-year wideout was limited in practice with an ankle injury.

Worthy burst onto the scene in 2024, adding a new dimension to the Chiefs’ passing attack. But the sophomore receiver has been banged up this season. Worthy dislocated his shoulder in a collision with Travis Kelce in Week 1. The injury sidelined him for the next two games.

Chiefs can’t afford to lose Xavier Worthy for Broncos matchup

Worthy gave the Chiefs a boost in his Week 4 return, helping his team beat the Baltimore Ravens. He caught five passes for 83 yards in the 37-20 victory. However, injuries have slowed the wideout's production.

Article Continues Below

The former first-round draft pick played through shoulder and ankle ailments in Week 5 and 6. But despite the injuries, he’s been able to suit up for every game since returning to the field in Week 4.

The Chiefs hope that trend continues with a pivotal matchup against the Broncos this Sunday. Kansas City has dominated the AFC West, winning the division nine straight years. But the team is facing heavy competition for the AFC West crown in 2025.

The Chiefs are looking for a statement win against Denver after a disappointing 28-21 loss to the Bills. Kansas City got Rashee Rice back in Week 7. And the offense has improved this year. The Chiefs boast the fifth-ranked passing game in the league, averaging 248.9 yards per game.

Still, at 5-4 overall, there isn’t much room for error the rest of the way. Andy Reid has an NFL-best 22-4 career coaching record coming off a bye. His success after the break is giving Chiefs fans hope ahead of a tough road matchup against the 8-2 Broncos.