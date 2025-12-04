There were no positive vibes at Acrisure Stadium as the Pittsburgh Steelers stumbled in a 26-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Now, the updated models on DVOA, ESPN, and The Athletic don't exactly give the Steelers' playoff odds much of a chance as they prepare to battle the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14.

The DVOA model was not favorable after the latest loss. Ultimately, its model gives Pittsburgh a 0.5% DAVE rating, with a 42.9% chance of making the playoffs. It also gives the Steelers a 42.4% chance of winning the division, along with a .6% chance of claiming an AFC Wild Card spot.

The ESPN model was a little varied, as it predicted what would happen throughout the rest of the season. Overall, it gave Pittsburgh a 34% chance of making the playoffs and a 33% chance of winning the division. The model also gave the Steelers a less than 1% chance of getting a first-round bye and a 2% chance of reaching the Super Bowl.

The Athletic model gave the team worse odds. Currently, it gives Pittsburgh just a 30% chance of making the playoffs or winning the division, and less than a 1% chance of earning a first-round bye or making the Super Bowl.

The Steelers displayed a terrible showing against the Bills, and that heavily damaged their chances of making the playoffs. Despite the Ravens losing to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers still saw much of their hopes fade. But this week, they will face the Ravens in a pivotal battle, and it will be the first of two games over the course of the final five games.

The Steelers are at 6-6 as they approach the final five games of the season. Things have gotten so bad that even longtime coach Mike Tomlin has felt the heat, as the team has played mediocre football.

After facing the Ravens in Week 14, the Steelers will host the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 on Monday Night Football. Then, the Steelers will face a challenging task as they travel to Ford Field to battle the Detroit Lions in Week 16. The Steelers will then head to Ohio to battle the Cleveland Browns before finishing the season with a home game against the Ravens.

The Ravens also have a tough schedule ahead. In addition to the two games with the Steelers, they will host the New England Patriots and also travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers.

The Steelers would logically need to go 4-1 to cement a division title. Another scenario could see them go 3-2 by winning both games against the Ravens, which would also guarantee them a division title, as they would own the tiebreaker. But things are not looking so good for the Steelers, as they have struggled on offense, and their defense is a shell of what it once was. Can they stop the Ravens? We will get the first answer this weekend, and it could very well dictate the playoff picture.