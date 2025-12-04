Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dominated headlines recently following a report that Giannis and his representatives have begun dialogue with the team about a potential trade. Prior to the Bucks’ game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, head coach Doc Rivers vehemently denied those rumors and that any trade conversations have taken place between the organization and Giannis.

But that would seemingly contradict other rumors such as the one from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst who stated that Giannis has indeed already asked the Bucks about a potential trade. The latest rumor in the story suggests that one of the teams that Giannis Antetokounmpo approached about a possible trade was the Chicago Bulls, as per Matt Rooney of Bleacher Nation.

In what is sure to be a shock to Bulls fans, the organization reportedly declined Antetokounmpo’s interest, citing their commitment to their current young core. The original report came from Lou Canellis of FOX Chicago. What makes the report even more intriguing is the fact that Canellis seemingly has ties to the Bucks’ star.

In addition to being an on-air sports reporter, Canellis is a founder of a chain of Greek restaurants, Avli, in the Chicago and Milwaukee area. Antetokounmpo is a part-owner of the Milwaukee location, as per Rachel Bernhard of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Antetokounmpo is currently sidelined due to a calf injury, but it’s unlikely that trade rumors die down at all. He’s appeared in 17 games this season, at a little over 29 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists with splits of 63.9 percent shooting from the field, 43.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 63.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.