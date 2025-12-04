The Denver Broncos have maybe surprised a lot of people this season, as they're currently 10-2 and tied with the New England Patriots for the best record in the league. After a coming-out party last season, the Broncos were able to build on that success, and now they've put themselves in position to potentially have a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Success comes with haters, and that's what the Broncos are currently experiencing. There have been all types of narratives coming out about the team and why they have a good record, but the players aren't buying it. In fact, Bo Nix sent out a message to all the haters who don't believe in them.

“The worst thing you can do is let other people tear down a 10-2 record, whether it’s saying, ‘You don’t play anybody,’ or, ‘You’re just relying on defense.’ Whatever negative somebody’s going to put on a positive, it’s always going to happen,” Nix said via the team's transcript. “We don’t really worry about it. We’re just excited. We know we’ve come a long way.

“This franchise and organization has had some great years, and then went into a little lull there for a minute, but it just takes a couple guys who get it back on track. Then all of a sudden, we’re 10-2 and right where we want to be in every aspect of our season.”

It seems like Nix has heard the things that people are saying, but it hasn't affected what they've done on the field. They do have one of the best defenses in the league, but the offense has to score points to win as well. Nix has done a good job at leading the unit, and the chemistry with his playmakers shows up every week.

It doesn't matter how you get the job done, as long as you get it done. That seems to be the mantra that the Broncos are living by this season, and it's led them to the top.