The Detroit Lions have a massive matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football, kicking off Week 14. The loser of this matchup will have a tough road into the NFC playoffs, if any at all. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown has not practiced due to an ankle injury, but has not been ruled out. ESPN's Adam Schefter expanded on the situation on Thursday afternoon.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown did not practice this week due to his ankle sprain and a return next week was considered the more “realistic expectation”, per source. But the team also knows St. Brown is one of the NFL’s toughest players, and if anyone can come back sooner, it’s him. pic.twitter.com/XXXDt5nS3M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Lions lost to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving, 31-24. St Brown left the game on the first drive with an ankle sprain, not recording a single catch. Now, with their playoff lives potentially on the line, St Brown may make a heroic effort to play on his bum ankle.

Without St Brown, Jameson Williams took over for the Lions on Thanksgiving. He racked up 144 yards and a touchdown on seven catches, but that was not enough to lead the team to victory. Jared Goff also won't have tight ends Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright or wideout Kalif Raymond on Thursday. Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs will have a lot of pressure to match the Cowboys' output on Thursday,

The Lions have been a feel-good story for the past two seasons. But this year, they may miss the playoffs because of losses like last week's to the Packers. According to The Athletic, their playoff odds would jump from 30% to 43% with a win on Thursday. A loss would tumble them to just 12%. St Brown is key to the offense, and anything he can do will be huge for Detroit.