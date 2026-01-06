The Detroit Pistons chose to be zesty against the New York Knicks on Monday. But it had nothing to do with the players.

The Pistons looked to get back-to-back wins as they hosted the Knicks at Little Caesars Arena, where they have a 12-3 record. They are coming off a convincing win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 114-110, on Sunday.

Even the tight schedule did not affect the Pistons, as they took a 10-point lead at the break, 64-54. To add insult to injury, the team trolled Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns. After the halftime performance, the stadium announcer said, “After all that, make some noise for your Pistons Dancers!”

"After all thaaaat." The Pistons really trolled Karl-Anthony Towns during a timeout 😅

pic.twitter.com/TmmJwd7Zzo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 6, 2026 Expand Tweet

For the unaware, “after all that” was a reference to Towns' viral remark during a livestream, which prompted fans to call him zesty because of the way he said it. There have been other instances of the All-Star big man talking in a similar tone.

It's unclear if Towns heard the stadium announcer, but it would be curious to know what his reaction was if he did.

Article Continues Below

The 30-year-old Towns has simply laughed off the fans' jokes about him, but Detroit's little surprise might not sit well with him.

The Pistons did not let up in the second half, as they cruised to the victory, 121-90. So, no, KAT did not have the last laugh.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons anew with 29 points, 13 assists, and two blocks, while Javonte Green, Jaden Ivey, and Daniss Jenkins combined for 45 points off the bench.

Towns only had six points in 23 minutes. He also had six turnovers.