The Charlotte Hornets are officially torching the nets. In a season where wins have been hard to come by, the Hornets have found their rhythm from deep, setting a new franchise record with seven consecutive games of 15 or more 3-pointers made.

The historic streak was capped off, at least for now, during Saturday’s 112-99 victory over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. While the Hornets (12-23) have struggled to find consistency in the win column, their perimeter shooting has become a legitimate weapon.

Against Chicago, they knocked down exactly 15 triples on 41 attempts (36.6%), keeping the streak alive by the skin of their teeth. This run of sharpshooting started with a scorching 22-make performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers and hasn't slowed down since.

Over the last seven contests, Charlotte has been a nightmare for opposing perimeter defenses, dropping 20 on the Washington Wizards, 19 on the Orlando Magic, and 17 on the Milwaukee Bucks.

In the record-setting win against the Bulls, it was a group effort. Miles Bridges led the way with 26 points and 14 rebounds, connecting on three shots from downtown. Second-year standout Brandon Miller chipped in with 22 points, including a team-high four 3-pointers.

Even LaMelo Ball, who has been managing his workload, got in on the action with 17 points and three triples of his own. Rookie sensation Kon Knueppel continued his strong debut campaign, adding 18 points and two made threes to the tally.

Head coach Charles Lee has given his young squad the green light, and they are rewarding that faith with historic volume. In a league dominated by the 3-ball, the Hornets are proving they can shoot with the best of them. If they can couple this elite spacing with a few more defensive stops, this rebuild might turn the corner faster than expected.