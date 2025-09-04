The San Francisco 49ers are just a few days from kicking off their 2025 NFL season with a road divisional showdown against the NFC West division rival Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers are hoping to bounce back after a rough 2024 season saw the team miss the playoffs altogether on the heels of their 2023 Super Bowl appearance.

Recently, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy revealed how that Super Bowl appearance may have actually worked against him during last season.

“I wanted to get back to the Super Bowl in one play,” Purdy said, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic, referencing his tendency to go for the home run instead of taking easier plays.

He also spoke on how he has looked to clean up that area of his game this summer.

“We attacked my fundamentals, speeding up my feet, being better with my eyes and my mindset,” Purdy said. “Then we repped it out all summer and were intentional with it during training camp. Last year, I went into games thinking, ‘Hey, we’re down this receiver and this running back …’ and I wasn’t going through my progression the right way.

“I’m scrambling, rather than reading the play out for how it actually needs to be read out and trusting my eyes, trusting my fundamentals.”

A big chance for the 49ers

Article Continues Below

In some respects, the San Francisco 49ers seem to have flown under the radar a bit in the NFC as teams like the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, along with the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders, have risen up the conference ranks over the last couple of years.

However, when healthy, the 49ers still have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL on both sides of the ball, along with one of its highest-paid quarterbacks in Purdy after his new deal this offseason.

Health was a big issue for the 49ers last season, as both running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk missed the vast majority of the season due to injury, and they weren't the only ones.

However, if the team can stay on the field this year, they could have a real chance to make some noise once again.