The San Francisco 49ers have found themselves in a rare situation: two starting-caliber quarterbacks on the roster, with both Mac Jones and Brock Purdy showing the ability to win games for a championship-caliber roster. Since Jones’s acquisition, a vocal segment of 49ers fans and analysts have pondered whether the former Patriots starter offers a steadier hand than the often-dynamic but sometimes-risky Purdy.

To determine who actually gives the Niners a better chance to win, it’s necessary to examine recent performances, stylistic differences, and the intangibles each quarterback brings to Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

Comparing Performance and Play Styles

Brock Purdy’s tenure as the 49ers starter has been defined by high-variance playmaking. While his statistical output includes impressive yards per attempt and a knack for downfield throws—leading the league in average yards per attempt (9.6) in 2023 and showcasing the top completion rate on deep passes—Purdy’s aggressive mindset can cut both ways.

In his latest outing against Carolina, he completed 23 of 32 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown but also threw three interceptions, all on throws of 10-plus yards downfield. Purdy’s boom-or-bust tendencies were on full display as he oscillated between moments of brilliance and momentum-killing turnovers.​

Brock Purdy already has thrown 3 INTs tonight and we are just in the 2nd quarter. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/uS7M7P7LGS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 25, 2025

In contrast, Mac Jones has offered a steadier, more risk-averse option. During Purdy’s injury absence, Jones led the 49ers to a 5-3 record as a starter, completing nearly 70% of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions. His lower turnover-worthy play rate (2.2% compared to Purdy’s 4.8%) and ability to “play within the system” have not gone unnoticed.

However, Jones’s conservatism comes with drawbacks; he has a habit of taking costly sacks—posting a concerning 37.5% pressure-to-sack rate—and often passes up play-extending opportunities that Purdy might seize. In several instances, Jones held the ball too long, resulting in negative plays, despite facing lighter pressure than Purdy.​

System Fit, Intangibles, and the Path Forward

One of the fundamental edges Purdy holds is his deep knowledge of Kyle Shanahan’s offense, having been with the team since 2022. This comfort translates to better command at the line of scrimmage, confidence making audibles, and a willingness to push the ball downfield or improvise when plays break down.

Purdy’s ability to elevate the offense, especially in high-leverage moments, sets him apart—even if it sometimes results in turnovers. In key scenarios this season, Purdy showed not just arm talent, but decision-making savvy by recognizing defensive looks and switching to higher-value plays, such as his audible for a touchdown pass to George Kittle.​

Mac Jones, on the other hand, is in his first season with the 49ers system. While he has executed the game plan well when called upon, questions remain about his ability and confidence to adapt or stretch a defense vertically in crucial moments. As observed by both media and fans, this gap in mastery gives Purdy a strategic advantage in a playoff-bound team aiming to maximize every possession.​

Ultimately, while Jones’s steady hand means fewer turnovers and safe play, the 49ers’ offense is at its most dangerous with Purdy at the helm. His ceiling is simply higher—he opens up the full playbook, creates explosive opportunities, and brings a level of creativity that puts unique stress on defenses. That said, Jones is perhaps the NFL’s best insurance policy: a low-ego, high-floor backup able to win games in the starter’s absence and maintain the team’s competitiveness, as demonstrated during Purdy’s injury stretch.​

For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, prioritizing upside over mere safety is essential. Brock Purdy, with his playmaking potential and deep command of the system, gives the 49ers the best chance to win against top competition, even if that occasionally means living with the risks. Mac Jones remains invaluable—just not as the answer for the 49ers’ starting job right now.