The San Francisco 49ers pushed their record to 8-4 on Monday night with a relatively comfortable home win over the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football. It was a poor performance for quarterback Brock Purdy, who threw three interceptions in the first half alone, but a win is a win, particularly when a team is in the thick of an NFL playoff push.

Up next for the 49ers is a road game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and a recent look at the weather forecast showed that conditions will be very wintry when those two teams take the field, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

Probably not what Brock Purdy wants to see … pic.twitter.com/D74FIgHomP — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) November 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Recently, David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard broke down what Purdy will have to do in order to find success in cold conditions, in which he has historically struggled.

“The short pass game will be what's required to win this winter (and vs a good Cleveland defense). Purdy is all buttoned up on that. That's big for 49ers,” wrote Lombardi on X, formerly Twitter. “With patience, downfield shots worth taking will materialize. They have for Purdy in the past; they will again in the future.”

A graphic from ESPN Insights displayed how Purdy is more effective with shorter passes than long ones.

Brock Purdy was better on short passes than stretching the field. Brock Purdy completed 92% of his passes shorter than 10 yards and his only Pass TD of the game. He was 1-of-8 with 3 interceptions on throws at least 10 yards downfield. #MNFInsights pic.twitter.com/MXu2ivi9DQ — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 25, 2025

The 49ers will have their hands full trying to protect Purdy against Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett, who has been the best player in the NFL this year and recently broke his own single-season sacks record during Cleveland's game against the New England Patriots this weekend.

However, the good news for the 49ers is that the Browns' offense has not exactly been lighting teams up this year, although perhaps that could change during Shedeur Sanders' second career start.

In any case, the Browns and 49ers are slated to kick things off on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 pm ET from Cleveland. After that, the 49ers will be able to enjoy their bye week.