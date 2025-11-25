Nov 25, 2025 at 1:26 AM ET

San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown may not be as heralded as his star teammates, but he made sure he had everyone's attention with huge contributions against the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

The 49ers beat the Panthers, 20-9, at Levi's Stadium to improve to 8-4. Brown twice intercepted quarterback Bryce Young to help them get the victory. Entering the game, he hadn't tallied a single pick this season.

Brown made his first pick in the first quarter, stealing Young's pass to tight end Mitchell Evans. He got his second pick in the final frame, intercepting Young's throw to wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

Ji'Ayir Brown PICKS OFF Bryce Young for the 2nd time tonight

Brown celebrated by brandishing the ball and gesturing number two, making him an instant meme.

Fans were all in for the third-year safety's big play.

“Whoa,” said @DoreenVictoria.

“TWICE, you hear!” added @DecentralBros_.

“He’s about to go on a crazy run the rest of the season,” noted @xAlexPerez13.

“He can’t tackle, but he sure can catch!” posted @Dudditsdontatme.

“Brown's second pick shows pure instincts. Man's reading the field like a book tonight. CAR's OBs getting no break,” observed @amgbabie.

“Ball hawk feastin' tonight,” commented @Zevweb3.

Aside from his two interceptions, the 25-year-old Brown logged four solo tackles.

While the learning curve remains high for the third-round pick, he has shown that he can make a difference for San Francisco with his energy and motor.

The 49ers are still in third place in the NFC West, but if Brown can maintain his solid performance, they will have a better chance of going on a late run ahead of the playoffs.