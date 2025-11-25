The San Francisco 49ers notched back-to-back wins after trouncing the Carolina Panthers, 20-9, at Levi's Stadium on Monday. It was another resounding victory for the 49ers, who beat the Arizona Cardinals, 41-22, in Week 11.

Christian McCaffrey starred for San Francisco, finishing with 24 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown. He also had seven receptions for 53 yards. He tallied his 10th game with at least 100 yards and is just three outings shy of beating the team record he set in 2023.

McCaffrey teamed up with Brock Purdy in the third quarter to control the tempo with short plays. The 49ers adjusted their strategy after Purdy threw three interceptions in the first half.

After the game, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if he considered replacing Purdy with Mac Jones after the rough start. Shanahan couldn't make it clearer with his profound response.

“No,” said Shanahan in a video posted by Mirror US Sports' Sahil Kurup.

The 45-year-old Shanahan obviously trusts Purdy enough to keep him in the game even when he's struggling. After all, Purdy brought them to the Super Bowl in 2024. True enough, the 25-year-old quarterback responded. He went 23-of-32 for 193 yards and one touchdown. He also had six carries for 16 yards.

The 49ers improved to 8-4, while the Panthers fell to 6-6.

Purdy, who played only in his fourth game after being sidelined by a toe injury, has already thrown seven interceptions.

The 49ers did well with Jones under center when Purdy was out of commission, but it's clear that Shanahan will go with the one-time Pro Bowler moving forward.

San Francisco will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 13.