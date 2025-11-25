Star running back Christian McCaffrey is enjoying the chemistry he is having with the San Francisco 49ers following their 20-9 win over the Carolina Panthers on Monday night.

Going into the matchup, San Francisco had a 7-4 record as one of the better teams in the NFC. Despite the multiple injuries they have suffered from several key players, the team has been resilient as McCaffrey has returned to strong form as one of the best players in the league.

He proved that once again with his performance against Carolina. He finished with 24 rushes for 89 yards and a touchdown while recording seven catches for 53 yards.

McCaffrey reflected on the win after the game on ESPN's postgame broadcast. He praised his teammates for the character they've shown through the many obstacles they had this season, making a bold statement about the locker room vibes.

“We got guys with a lot of character. It's one of the best locker rooms I've ever been a part of,” McCaffrey said.

How Christian McCaffrey, 49ers played against Panthers

Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers made life difficult for the Panthers en route to the home victory.

San Francisco took a 10-3 lead at halftime and never looked back. Carolina finally reached the end zone until the third quarter, but they didn't have enough big plays to spark a rally. The 49ers took full advantage of the Panthers' struggles, lighting them up on the ground and through the air.

Brock Purdy had a brutal night as he threw a hat trick of three interceptions against Carolina's defense. Despite this, he completed 23 passes out of 32 attempts for 191 yards and a touchdown.

George Kittle led the receiving game in yardage with 78 yards after making six catches. Jauan Jenning followed suit with five receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown.

San Francisco improved to an 8-4 record on the season, holding the third spot of the NFC West Division standings. They are above the Arizona Cardinals while trailing the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at seventh place. They are above the Detroit Lions and Panthers while trailing the Green Bay Packers and Seahawks.

The 49ers will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. ET.