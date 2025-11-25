The San Francisco 49ers improved to 8-4 with a win over the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football. San Francisco converted on a 4th & 1 quarterback sneak that allowed the team to kill the final two minutes of game time, securing the 20-9 victory.

But while players exchanged pleasantries as the final seconds ticked off, Jauan Jennings had other ideas. The veteran wideout took a swing at Trevon Moehrig, whacking the Panthers’ safety in the face mask before being pulled away by Krys Barnes.

Jauan Jennings throws a punch at Tre'von Moehrig after the Niners–Panthers game ends 😳pic.twitter.com/GU704QFsuY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

It wasn’t immediately clear what instigated the altercation. However, replays quickly cleared up the mystery. Jennings was seen doubled over in pain after getting hit below the belt by Moehrig on an earlier play. Taking a postgame swing at a player in full view of the cameras is never a good idea. But it's difficult to blame Jennings considering the full-on punch to the groin Moehrig dished out.

Jauan Jennings getting punched directly in the balls by Tre’von Moehrig pic.twitter.com/aIumy9Y6Bq — ❖ (@slipflipdip) November 25, 2025

The fifth-year wideout did not appreciate the cheap shot and waited for the closing moments of the game to exact his revenge. Now Jennings and the 49ers will await word from the league on what, if any, disciplinary action will be taken.

Jauan Jennings and the 49ers take out Panthers on MNF

Article Continues Below

San Francisco can only hope Jennings is spared a suspension for the altercation with the team already extremely thin at receiver.

Jennings made an impact early on Monday night. The 49ers received the opening kickoff and put together a 15-play drive capped by a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jennings. He finished the game with five receptions for 41 yards and the score.

Despite the strong start, Brock Purdy struggled in his second game back from a turf toe injury. Purdy threw three interceptions in the first half, allowing Carolina to stay in the game.

However, the Panthers’ secondary got banged up in the second half. Jaycee Horn was ruled out with a concussion. And his replacement, Corey Thornton, also exited with an injury.

Christian McCaffrey had 31 touches on Monday night, racking up 142 total yards and a rushing touchdown as the 49ers grinded out a 20-9 victory.

San Francisco heads to Cleveland to take on the Browns Sunday. The team will soon learn if Jennings will be available for the Week 13 road matchup.