The Carolina Panthers dropped a game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig was very physical in the game, and appeared to get into some physical altercations with 49ers player Jauan Jennings. Moehrig was seen on television cameras hitting Jennings in the groin at one point.

The two players appeared to have a tense interaction throughout the contest. Moehrig apparently didn't care for the low-blocking style from Jennings. The Panthers safety said after the game Jennings was pushing him in the back.

“He was just doing some extra stuff after the play,” Moehrig said, per ESPN. “I'll take that one. It wasn't just frustration. It was isolated.”

Panthers coach Dave Canales says he wants to see the film of what happened between the two players.

“I'll get to the bottom of that,” Canales said. “I want to see exactly what happened. I haven't had the chance to talk to Tre about that yet. That'll be a conversation.”

The Panthers are now 6-6 on the season, following the loss.

The Panthers-49ers game got chippy

Carolina's Moehrig got into several altercations with Jennings throughout the night. Jennings is known as a physical player; the 49ers receiver was ejected from a game last year against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jennings was seen pleading with the officials to throw a flag, after Moehrig allegedly hit him in the groin.

“I was just responding to some childish behavior,” Jennings said.

Jennings got the tip of the cap from his coaches, for not retaliating in that instance.

“I was really proud of Jauan for not losing his mind out there and getting to the sideline,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said.

The NFL is apparently looking into the altercation, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

From @gmfb: The NFL is reviewing Monday night’s altercations between Tre’von Moehrig and Jauan Jennings for potential discipline, plus the latest on Baker Mayfield, Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ovDkXzWApE — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 25, 2025

“We have seen multiple suspensions this season for spitting, unsportsmanlike conduct….it will be interesting to see how they view this situation right here,” Pelissero said.

Carolina is next in action on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Time will tell if there are fines handed out for this situation.