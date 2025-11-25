San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had one of the ugliest halves of his NFL career on Monday. Up against the dangerous Carolina Panthers, Purdy struggled to connect with his receivers, as highlighted by not one, not two, but three interceptions in the first half alone of this Monday Night Football matchup at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Purdy had a good start to the game, as he led the 49ers to a 15-play drive that he capped with a 12-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jauan Jennings to put San Francisco on the board first, 7-0. But it went downhill for Purdy from that point until at least the end of the second quarter.

Purdy threw an interception on each of the next three San Francisco possessions. Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn picked off Purdy with just a little over two minutes left in the first period. Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson was the next one to intercept Purdy in the second quarter. Purdy then threw yet another interception to Horn on a pass that was intended for wideout Ricky Pearsall.

JAYCEE HORN AGAIN! 3RD PANTHERS INT. CARvsSF on ESPN/ABC

— NFL (@NFL) November 25, 2025

Purdy's triumvirate of interceptions also came on the heels of his terrific performance in Week 11's meeting with the Arizona Cardinals on the road, in which he passed for 200 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 19-of-26 pass completions to help San Francisco score a 41-22 victory.

Yet, the 49ers entered halftime still ahead, 10-3, despite Purdy's turnovers, as the Panthers didn't do much with their possessions either.

Purdy has 114 passing yards on 14-of-23 pass completions after two quarters versus Carolina.