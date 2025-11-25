The San Francisco 49ers got another huge win on Monday Night Football. San Francisco beat Carolina 20-9 and improved their record to 8-4 on the season. The 49ers won despite an ugly game by QB Brock Purdy where he had multiple turnovers. And it sounds like his head coach gave him a talking to after the game.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had a roughly 90-second one-on-one chat with Purdy in the locker room on Monday night, per Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle.

The tense conversation caused wide receiver Trent Taylor to quip “that's the content you need right there.”

The conversation was undoubtedly about Purdy's poor performance after returning from his lengthy turf toe injury.

Purdy went 23-of-32 for 193 passing yards with one touchdowns and three interceptions. That was good for a passer rating of just 58.5, the fifth-worst of his career.

“They’re all three good decisions,” Shanahan said. “Just a hair late on them. And when you’re a hair late on stuff, you can’t throw behind (receivers). We threw it behind them and all three guys made him pay.”

Purdy simply could not push the ball downfield on Monday Night Football.

Branch explained that all three of Purdy's interceptions came while throwing the ball 20+ yards downfield. He noted that Purdy was 22-of-24 on short passes but 1-of-8 with 25 yards and three picks on throws 10+ yards downfield.

Article Continues Below

The veteran quarterback explained that he could've avoided those interceptions if he put more zip on the ball.

“The decision of going to those spots I was fine with,” Purdy said. “It’s just the execution of throwing a better ball. I feel like, really, on all of them, I needed to just drive the ball a little more, and I kept it in the air too long.”

However, he did push back on the idea that his toe is still bothering him.

“No, toe is fine,” Purdy said. “Feels good out there. It’s really just seeing the play develop, anticipating it, and letting it rip at the end of the day. So it had nothing to do with the toe.”

Toe or not, Purdy needs to get back to his old self quickly to keep the 49ers in the NFC playoff hunt.

Next up for the 49ers is a Week 13 matchup against the Browns.