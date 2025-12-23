The San Francisco 49ers avoided playoff talk until beating the Colts. And they got a concerning injury situation in that win. But the offense has been rolling, making explosive NFL history that is leaving punter Thomas Morstead bored out of his mind, according to a post on X by Opta STATS.

“The @49ers are the first team in NFL history with 80+ points and no punts over a 2-game span.”

Let’s just say the 49ers' offense and head coach Kyle Shanahan have hit high gear late in the regular season. It’s a good time to do it, but the playoffs would be even better.

49ers QB Brock Purdy a big part of the mix

Getting Purdy back behind center has made a big difference for the 49ers' offense. Against the Colts, Purdy completed 25 of 34 passes for 295 yards. And he became the first 49ers quarterback to throw five touchdown passes on Monday Night Football.

Also, Purdy has seven TD passes in the last two games, the most over a two-game stretch by a 49ers quarterback since 2001.

Purdy has the respect of his teammates, for sure, according to sfstandard.com.

“When you’re in that huddle, there’s only one voice speaking, right?” offensive tackle Trent Williams said. “You’ve got 10 grown men staring at you. And you can’t fool grown men.

“The confidence that he has in that huddle no matter what phase of the game, those long play calls, just getting everybody where they need to be. I mean, from A to Z, he does it at a really high level.”

Shanahan tried to nitpick a little bit, probably just to keep Purdy on his toes, according to apnews.com.

“He was awesome, he played really well,” Shanahan said. “I got on him for a couple throws he missed, but it was pretty close to a perfect game. He did a hell of a job.”

And Purdy is looking like the guy who almost got the 49ers a Lombardi trophy in 2023, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Purdy is letting it rip, which indicates the confidence and comfort level he is playing with,” Jose Sanchez wrote. “This is now the third consecutive game that Purdy has played incredibly in. These performances resemble the 2023 version, which was an MVP finalist. If he can continue this form, the 49ers' offense will be a force that no one will want to face in the playoffs.”