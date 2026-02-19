The San Francisco 49ers are entering the offseason prepared to do what it takes to improve their roster. But when the 2026 campaign begins, they'll have a whole other set of problems to deal with.

Amongst them, is the amount of miles San Francisco will have to travel. With games in Australia and Mexico City, the 49ers will trek over 38,000 miles in 2026, more than any team in NFL history, via Bill Speros of Bookies.

With upcoming trips to Australia and Mexico City, not to mention Atlanta and New York, the 49ers will travel over 38,000 miles this season — more miles than any team has traveled in any one season, per @billsperos. pic.twitter.com/49rwzIiRyv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2026

Playing in the NFC West, the 49ers already have a difficult schedule as is. They're also set to take on the AFC West, which features the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, alongside the NFC East who has the Philadelphia Eagles. San Francisco has their work cut out for them in terms of making the playoffs.

Still, the 49ers have built their team towards contending. They did so in 2025 despite dealing with some massive losses. Nick Bosa and Fred Warner both suffered season-ending injuries while Brandon Aiyuk had a public divorce with the team.

The franchise will now use the offseason to regroup and find their direction. They've committed to Brock Purdy at quarterback, and with Aiyuk likely gone, maybe they get him some more weapons. Defensively, the 49ers have turned to Raheem Morris as their new leader and will look for his guidance to help lead any decisions.

Playing across the world in 2026, the 49ers will become even more of a global brand. San Francisco will just hope the jet lag doesn't play too much of a factor on a week-to-week basis.