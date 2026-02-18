The San Francisco 49ers should feel a sense of urgency during the 2026 offseason. San Francisco made an impressive playoff run in 2025 despite dealing with a mountain of injuries. The team just gained a little extra motivation to have a rebound season in 2026.

The 49ers will host a regular season game in Mexico City at Estadio Banorte during the 2026 season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

San Francisco may have one of the crazier schedules in recent memory during the 2026 season. At least when it comes to total distance traveled.

The team was already scheduled for an international game in Melbourne, Australia against the Rams. Now they will make another international trip to Mexico City, a journey that is just under 2,000 miles.

San Francisco also has two cross country road games on their schedule against both Atlanta and New York. They could end up traveling more than any other NFL team in recent memory this fall.

One unknown is who the 49ers will play again in Mexico City.

San Francisco's opponent has not yet been announced. However, there is a finite list of possibilities as the 49ers' list of 2026 opponents has already been released.

The 49ers will play home games against the Broncos, Eagles, Raiders, Commanders, Vikings, and Dolphins in 2026. Of course, that is in addition to their home games against their NFC West rivals.

The NFL continues to expand its international series of games.

Before the Super Bowl the NFL announced that the league will have an international game in Madrid. It is a multi-year partnership between the city and the league to host NFL games.

Below is the complete list of the NFL's international games for the 2026 season.

Three games in London, U.K.

One game in Madrid, Spain

One game in Munich, Germany

One game in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

One game in Melbourne, Australia (49ers at Rams)

One game in Mexico City, Mexico (49ers vs. TBD)

The NFL is truly becoming a global brand as it continues to expand its international series.