Nick Bosa missed a majority of the 2025-26 campaign after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in the San Francisco 49ers' 16-15 Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals. On Tuesday, general manager John Lynch shared an inspiring update on Bosa's progress.

Lynch claimed that the 28-year-old edge rusher will be healthy and ready to play by training camp, according to David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard. The 49ers are seemingly expecting Bosa to return to action well before the start of the new season.

“John Lynch said Nick Bosa will certainly be ready by training camp in his return from a torn ACL.”

Article Continues Below

This isn't the first time in Bosa's career that he's had to bounce back from a serious injury. The 49ers star suffered a torn ACL in the same knee in the 2020 season, as he only played in two games that year. However, Bosa bounced back big time for the organization, playing four consecutive seasons and missing only four games total in that stretch.

When healthy, Nick Bosa is one of the best edge rushers in the NFL. The seven-year veteran has proved as such throughout his career, winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2019 and the Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2022. San Francisco certainly hopes Bosa can get back to that level of play in 2026-27.

Nick Bosa will begin next season with a career 278 combined tackles (192 solo), 64.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and two interceptions. Expectations are for Bosa to return to form with the hopes of helping the 49ers compete in a loaded NFC West division.