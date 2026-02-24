Mac Jones might be the most valuable insurance policy in the NFL right now. After a rocky start to his career in New England, the former first-round pick has reinvented himself as a high-end backup for the San Francisco 49ers, and the trade phones are ringing off the hook.

According to recent reports, the Minnesota Vikings are emerging as a primary suitor. With J.J. McCarthy sidelined, Minnesota needs a distributor who can operate Kevin O’Connell’s complex passing attack.

Jones proved he still has the “it” factor during a late-season appearance last year. In a relief effort against the Arizona Cardinals, Jones completed 18 of 24 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns, posting a stellar 122.7 passer rating.

That efficiency is exactly why San Francisco general manager John Lynch is reportedly expecting “big offers” for the quarterback. The 49ers aren't in a rush to move him, given the importance of depth in Kyle Shanahan’s system, but the market is shifting. And with the way Jones performed when Brock Purdy was out injured, is more reason for San Francisco to double-think their decision.

If the Vikings, or another quarterback-needy team, bring a high draft pick to the table, the 49ers could secure a massive return on a player they originally acquired to stabilize their bench.

For Jones, a move to Minnesota would represent a legitimate second chance to lead a franchise. As the offseason heat picks up, San Francisco holds all the leverage in what is becoming the league’s most intriguing trade sweepstakes.