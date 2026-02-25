The Super Bowl is behind us, and the 2026 NFL Draft process is officially underway. In a post-Super Bowl mock draft roundup, Mel Kiper Jr. connected Utah tackle Caleb Lomu to the 49ers with the 27th pick.

This comes as the team looks to address a key area of concern in their roster. Although Trent Williams is still considered a top player, he will turn 38 this summer, and additionally, the 49ers experienced a Divisional Round loss to Seattle, where their defense struggled significantly.

Lomu is an intriguing option because he is more of a stabilizer, with evaluators consistently praising his natural ability in pass sets, according to WalterFootball.

In the run game, he shows promise, particularly when tasked with moving and sealing off defenders rather than simply overpowering them in confined spaces.

However, feedback suggests he needs to be more consistent with his angles and finishing techniques when defenders try to get past him, which is typical for a young tackle still gaining experience.

Here are three destinations for Caleb Lomu that make sense for the 2026 NFL Draft.

This is a clear match because the need is obvious and the fit within the scheme is natural. The 49ers are looking for tackles in the NFL Draft who can manage one-on-one matchups so that the offense doesn’t have to keep a tight end attached all game.

Additionally, they need linemen who can effectively move in the run game, and Kyle Shanahan’s offense requires tackles to operate well in space, particularly on outside zone plays and play-action boots that build off of it.

If a tackle struggles in pass protection, Brock Purdy will face pressure, turning designed plays into scramble situations.

Similarly, if a tackle isn’t capable of effective movement, the run game suffers as it loses its edge, and the play-action loses its effectiveness.

This is why Lomu is a strong fit. His profile suggests he is a pass-protection first tackle with the athleticism needed for a wide-zone scheme, and if Trent Williams plays for another year, Lomu won’t be rushed into the left tackle position right away.

The draft position also aligns with how San Francisco typically strategizes. At No. 27, teams often face the choice between starting caliber with one or two flaws and high upside that needs development. Lomu fits the first category because he is a player you draft because you want to protect your quarterback in critical situations.

New England is the best destination for Lomu if you want him to be in an environment that prioritizes coaching technique. The Patriots, especially in this new era, focused on reestablishing structure and value clarity on the offensive line, and they can look for that in this NFL Draft.

They aim to keep their quarterback from feeling overwhelmed and want their offensive plays to remain on schedule, which begins with solid protection against a standard four-man rush.

Lomu’s foundation in pass protection makes this pairing intriguing. If you're a tackle who comfortably handles speed and basic rush strategies, you'll get playing time faster in New England. Then, the coaching staff can refine the finer points, such as independent hand usage, consistent pad level, how to set up without creating openings, and how to handle secondary moves without resorting to grabbing.

The Patriots don’t require him to be a powerful blocker from Day 1.

There’s also a strategic consideration because the Pats are known for being more willing than many teams to invest in line play when they see clear value. When they make such selections, it typically comes with a plan to help the player develop rather than treating the draft choice as just a means to sell jerseys.

The Titans are a good fit for a different reason. They play in a division where shaky tackle play can be detrimental to the season, and if your tackles are facing a mix of speed-to-power edge rushers one week and heavy inside movement the next, your tackle room must include both anchors and agile athletes.

Tennessee typically builds offenses centered around running the ball effectively, which then sets up manageable play-action opportunities. This approach punishes teams that struggle to establish the edge in the run game and can't hold up during obvious passing situations.

Lomu's skill set is well-suited for this scenario because he possesses the foot quickness to handle speed rushers and the agility to excel in a run scheme that requires tackles to reach specific landmarks instead of simply down-blocking on every play.

While he is not yet a finished product as a run blocker, he has the traits necessary for development.

Historically, the Titans have been comfortable drafting linemen and allowing them to grow into more complete players through live reps, and Lomu has the potential to take on that challenge.

Why do these three teams work for Lomu?

Each of these teams offers something slightly different, but none requires Lomu to change who he is as a player. San Francisco provides a system that rewards mobility and emphasizes solid pass protection, along with a natural succession plan as Trent Williams nears the end of his career.

New England offers structured coaching and a team that values clean sets and disciplined technique, and Tennessee gives Lomu a physical identity and faces a weekly rotation of defensive fronts that will push him to develop quickly, beneficial for his growth by December.

A common thread among these teams is that Lomu's early value lies in protecting the quarterback's comfort, not through highlight-reel pancakes, but through consistent wins.

This includes the snap where a rusher attempts to bend around the edge and fails, the instance where an edge rusher attempts to convert speed to power but cannot collapse the pocket, and the moments where a stunt occurs, and the tackle remains square enough to pass it off smoothly.

Teams selecting in that range are generally playoff contenders, and playoff teams are tired of losing because their offensive line struggles against competent athletes.

In summary, Lomu appears to be the type of tackle who can start early and instill confidence in coordinators. We must wait to see which team he will fit the best with.