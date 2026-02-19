The San Francisco 49ers might have seen their NFL season come to an early end, but star playmakers George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey are still finding ways to enjoy the heat of a high-stakes postseason. The All-Pro duo was spotted in the stands on Wednesday, trading the gridiron for the ice to support Team USA Men’s Hockey in a thrilling Olympic quarterfinal.

Kittle and McCaffrey brought some Bay Area energy to Milan as the United States faced off against a formidable Sweden squad. While the 49ers icons are used to the physical grind of the trenches and the backfield, they witnessed a different kind of intensity in a game that needed more than 60 minutes to decide a winner.

George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey in the house supporting USA men's hockey 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7zTxrq380B — ESPN (@espn) February 18, 2026

The contest was a defensive masterclass for the majority of the afternoon. Team USA broke the ice in the second period when Dylan Larkin found the back of the net to give the Americans a lead. That slim margin nearly held up until the final moments, but Sweden’s Mika Zibanejad stunned the crowd by scoring an equalizer with just 1:31 remaining in regulation.

Article Continues Below

With the game tied 1-1 and a spot in the semifinals on the line, the drama shifted to three-on-three overtime. It didn't take long for a hero to emerge. Quinn Hughes clinched the victory for the United States, rifling a wrist shot off the post and into the net at the 3:27 mark of the extra period. The 2-1 win sent the American bench, and likely Kittle and McCaffrey, into a frenzy.

American goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was a brick wall, racking up 28 saves to stifle the Swedish attack. On the other end, Jacob Markstrom was equally impressive for Sweden, turning away 38 of the 40 shots he faced in a losing effort.

As Team USA prepares to face Slovakia in the semifinals on Friday, they clearly have the backing of some of football’s biggest stars. For Kittle and McCaffrey, it was a chance to witness a “Game 7” atmosphere before they begin their own road to recovery and redemption for the 2026 NFL season.