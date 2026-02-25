The San Francisco 49ers may be in the middle of a contract situation with Trent Williams, and they're probably hoping things get better before they get sour. General manager John Lynch has been at the NFL Combine, and he mentioned speaking with Williams and his agent in recent weeks, according to NFL Network's Clayton Holloway.

“Good and productive meetings. Trent loves being a Niner. We love having Trent as a Niner. We're all on the same page… I feel very positive where that's going,” Lynch said.

The latest report was that the 49ers and Williams were struggling to find a middle ground with his high cap number.

“With five-time All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams scheduled to carry a $39 million cap number this season, he and the 49ers currently are struggling to find a contractual solution, per league sources. If the two sides can’t bridge their differences in their standoff, Williams would be expected to join this year’s free-agent class, making him one of the premier players available,” ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Williams is known as one of the better offensive linemen in the league, and if things don't come to a resolution over the offseason, there's no doubt that teams will line up to sign him.

Since 2020, the 49ers have had one of the better offensive lines in the league, and it's been due to Williams and his play. The 49ers know how much he means to the team and their success, but they also know that they don't have much cap space. Williams may not be looking to take a discount to play for the 49ers, and he could definitely find the money he wants on the open market.

It will be interesting to see what the 49ers and Williams do, and if they plan on splitting or coming to a resolution.